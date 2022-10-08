Phil Kessel 'Fortunate' to Have Long, Healthy Career

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired one of the best available players at the age of 35 or above when they traded for forward Phil Kessel this offseason.

Kessel, despite nearing the twilight of his career, totaled 52 points last season, mostly off of assists, in which he posted a team-high 44 with the Arizona Coyotes.

The veteran forward will be a rarity among a Golden Knights roster that was riddled with injuries last season, as Kessel has played in 982-consecutive games.

He has an opportunity to break the all-time record of most consecutive games played this season, as he trails defenseman Keith Yandle by just seven games.

Kessel's health over his NHL career has certainly been a gift, one that Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said some players are "fortunate" of having.

"I'll say this: Phil's a guy that plays with his legs and his hockey IQ," Cassidy told the media on Friday. "So he's not in harm's way in certain areas that other guys might be, yet he still has the puck a lot, so when you have the puck, you're going to get hit. So obviously, he's a guy that's found his way around the ice that is aware of his surroundings, so that's part of hockey IQ. Some of it's luck, I think. I think sometimes you get hit with a straight puck and it's just dumb luck you're out or a back, a groin. I'm not sure what, it's just genetics in that regard too."

Kessel has had a solid preseason thus far, having posted five assists in his three games played.

The Golden Knights will face his former team, Arizona, once again to cap off their 2022 preseason.

The game starts at 5 p.m. PST at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

