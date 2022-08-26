Phil Kessel is Looking Forward to Joining a Team With a Winning Mindset

Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel faced a rude awakening during his time with the Arizona Coyotes after winning two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Coyotes lost in the first round of the playoffs in Kessel's first season with the team before missing the postseason the last two years.

While the veteran now joins a team that also missed the playoffs this past season, he understands it wants to return to its winning ways it was accustomed to in its first four seasons as a franchise.

"I'm excited," Kessel said in his virtual media availability on Thursday. "Obviously it's a great organization, a great team, and a winning place. When you get a chance to play on a good team that wants to win, you're always looking forward to it."

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon told the media earlier that day that he thought Kessel felt he has something to prove after flying under fans' radar while in Arizona.

"Obviously I think over the last couple of years, you get lost here, and people don't view you anymore like you use to be viewed," Kessel said. "And I don't think that's the case. I'm very motivated to come here and help this team try to contend. Like I said, I'm very motivated and I think I'm gonna have a great year."

Kessel said he looks forward to playing for a team that has the winning mentality that Arizona seemed to lack.

"It's tough. I came in there as a different direction," Kessel said. "They said we were gonna win and were gonna try to win and compete, and obviously that's not what happened. It's gonna be nice playing on a team that wants to win. When you want to win and everyone on the team wants to win, it's a different feeling and a different vibe.

"Arizona, they had great guys, all the players, they're great kids and [there are] a lot of good people there, but when you don't want to necessarily win and contend, it becomes difficult as a player, especially when you came from Pittsburgh and I wanted to win."

Kessel played for three seasons in Boston, six seasons in Toronto, four seasons in Pittsburgh, and three seasons in Arizona.

Vegas signed the forward to a one-year contract worth an AAV of $1.5 million on Wednesday.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

