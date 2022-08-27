Phil Kessel is Not Focused on the Career Accolades

Not only is Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel a valuable veteran to have on the ice, but he is becoming a well decorated one at that.

Already a two-time Stanley Cup champion, Kessel continues to attain new accolades as he enters his 17th NHL season.

The forward currently holds the longest active NHL playing streak with 982 consecutive games. For Kessel, though, the number is simply a result of constantly wanting to be on the ice.

"Honestly, I just always play," Kessel said in his virtual media availability on Thursday. "I've been one of those guys that tries to play no matter what, even if I'm injured or whatever. I just just like to play. I've been fortunate so far, and I've been able to play a long time in this league. Like I said, I just always try to play; I don't even think about the games, I just love to play the game still."

Kessel is also just one goal shy of reaching 400 career goals, which would make him just the 13th American-born NHL player to reach such a mark.

"I don't really think about [the milestones] to be honest," Kessel said. "I've been fortunate enough to play a long time in this league, and I've played with great players, and I've been fortunate to put up good numbers and hopefully I can keep going, right?"

While the accolades are impressive, Kessel comes off what was the worst shooting percentage of his career last season (4.6). He expects that number to be improved in 2022-23.

"I've been skating quite a bit this summer so far, it's [an] anomaly I think is what it is," Kessel said. "It happened, but [I'm] pretty sure the year before I had 20 in a shorter season. Sometimes they don't go in. ... You go through streaks, you go through ups and downs, but I expect them to come back, and I think they're gonna come back better."

Kessel currently has a career-total of 339 goals and 557 assists for 956 points in his 1204 regular season games played. He is ninth in the league among all active NHL players in career regular season contests played.

