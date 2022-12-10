Golden Knights Earn 20th Win of the Season in 2-1 OT Victory Over Flyers

The Vegas Golden Knights outlasted the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime on Friday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights were victorious in what was one of their more uneventful games so far this season, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime.

Only two penalties were given in the entirety of the contest, both of which went in Vegas' favor. Even so, it was unable to execute.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill made 27 saves in the game, his only goal allowed having been off his own skate early in the second period.

Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault scored the game-winning goal in overtime, making it his fourth-straight game with a goal.

The win marked the Golden Knights' 20th of the year while also serving as their sixth overtime/shootout victory this season.

Vegas was able to get on the board first when Golden Knights forward William Carrier found the net off a rebound.

That would be the only scoring action of the period as the Golden Knights took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The drought wouldn't continue long into the second period, as Hill gave the puck away to Flyers forward Scott Laughton, whose following shot would be deflected in off Hill's skate.

The game was all even at a goal apiece less than 2 minutes into the period.

Vegas would get the first of its two power-play opportunities with just under 10 and a half minutes remaining before the second intermission.

It was unable to capitalize, and the period would end in a stalemate.

With just under 3 minutes to go in regulation, the Golden Knights were given their second power-play chance.

What could have been the go-ahead opportunity would again result in nothing, and the game would eventually go to overtime.

Vegas was finally able to execute when Marchessault picked off a pass that led to a breakaway back-handed goal with under 2 minutes remaining in overtime.

The Golden Knights will seek to cap off their three-game homestand with another win on Sunday when they match up with the Boston Bruins for the second time in a week.

