Potential First Lines For the Golden Knights: Part 1

The Vegas Golden Knights' forward group looks a bit different than how it did last season.

Former Golden Knights forwards Max Pacioretty and Evgenii Dadonov are now in new locations as a result of the franchise's need to clear cap space. Vegas was able to fill somewhat of the scoring void that the two forwards left when it added veteran forward Phil Kessel.

The team will also be returning star center Jack Eichel, who will have an opportunity to play his first full season with the club.

Many questions still face the Golden Knights ahead of training camp, and one of those is what the team's primary front line will look like come opening line.

Here is part 1 of the potential first line combinations:

Jonathan Marchessault-Jack Eichel-Mark Stone

It would be quite a shock if Eichel is not the Golden Knights' starting center for the 2022-23 season.

The forward missed much of last season due to surgery recovery, but even then, was able to post 25 points in 34 games.

Marchessault is also a piece that is all but a shoe-in on the first line. The forward led Vegas in points last season with 66 while tying his career high of 30 goals.

What this first line really comes down to is the third spot, and it seems only right that it goes to the team captain, Stone.

Stone played just 37 games for the Golden Knights due to injury last season, but the star forward is just two seasons out of having led the team in scoring with 61 points in his 2020-21 campaign.

Jonathan Marchessault-Jack Eichel-Chandler Stephenson

Stephenson really proved himself last season.

The forward tallied career highs in goals (21), assists (43), and points (64), which was the second best on the team.

His 43 assists led the Golden Knights in the category. Such distribution is much needed on the first line, but Stephenson spent much of last season at the center position, a spot that will likely go to Eichel this year.

This Stone-Stephenson decision may come down to Stone's health. While general manager Kelly McCrimmon recently stated the captain is expected to be ready for the start of the season, it could be difficult for him to find his rhythm after missing more than half the season last year.

Jonathan Marchessault-Jack Eichel-Reilly Smith

Smith was another victim of injury last season. Despite appearing in just 56 games, the original Golden Knight still managed to total 38 points on the year.

Smith also has more familiarity playing with Marchessault than the other two aforementioned right-wing candidates, having been part of Vegas' "misfit line" of him, Marchessault, and William Karlsson.

