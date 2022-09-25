Golden Knights Prepare For First Preseason Game

The Vegas Golden Knights play a preseason game on Sunday.

Training Camp may have just kicked off, but the NHL is already gearing up for preseason competition as the regular season is less than a month away.

Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio said the pace is picking up as game day approaches.

"We've had a good pace out there," Amadio told the media after practice on Saturday. "I mean, every day, it seems to be getting a little bit quicker, so it's nice heading into tomorrow with a first game."

The team has had the challenge of getting used to a new system under new head coach Bruce Cassidy. No matter how long a player has been in the league or with the franchise, it's a process for everyone.

"It's a little bit of an adjustment for everybody, I think," Amadio said. "But I think we're all taking it slow and just kind of taking it day by day and, we'll get there."

Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton said the pace in practice is going to be beneficial for the team come preseason play.

"[I]t's been high-paced," Hutton said. "Sometimes you're going four reps in a row, which is good because once we get in the game, it's almost going to feel like it's a little bit easier."

Both Hutton and Amadio are entering what will be just their second year with Vegas.

"Last year, I was still stressing and trying to find a job somewhere," Hutton said. "And then this year, I'm lucky enough to be more familiar with the guys. Obviously we have a new coaching staff and stuff like that, but it's definitely more relaxing coming in, knowing some of the guys because last year, I came in and I literally didn't know a soul."

Amadio has been taking reps on a line with fellow centers Brett Howden and William Karlsson.

"It's a great line," Amadio said. "They're two really skilled players and they work hard, so I'm excited to get some chemistry going with those guys."

The Golden Knights will travel to the Pepsi Center to face the Colorado Avalanche at 6:00 p.m. PST on Sunday.

