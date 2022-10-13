Golden Knights Prepare to Walk the 'Gold Carpet' For Home Opener

One of the unique traditions the Vegas Golden Knights had in their first couple seasons as a franchise was the special "Opening Knight" experience.

After a three-year hiatus, the club will be bringing back its "Gold Carpet" in Toshiba Plaza, where the players and fans will join together to celebrate the first home game of the 2022-23 NHL season on Thursday.

Players are recommended to wear their best outfits. Some have big plans for their attire, while others don't have much intention of going above and beyond.

VGK insider Gary Lawless went around the locker room on Wednesday to ask players what they have in mind for the event.

"I'll be pretty standard there," said Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy. "I'll try to put my best suit on, I'll try to look good, but I got nothing special. ... I got [a suit] I don't put [on] too many times, so for that one, it's going to be a good occasion."

Of course, the celebration is much more than just the style. Fans will finally be back in T-Mobile Arena for a regular season game for the first time since April.

"[I am] really excited," Roy said. "It feels like it's been a while since we played a real game there. Every game we play there, it's full and it's loud, so pretty excited."

Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel expressed his pride in his club's fanbase as well.

"It's great," he said. "Love the interaction with the fans. Love that they come out to support us and yeah, I mean this is an entertainment show town, and I think it's great. Our games at T-Mobile, it's a lot of entertainment, it's a show, and the production team does a great job with the in-game, and I think it brings the best out of the fans, and yeah, we're lucky to have it."

Eichel has an outfit planned for the Gold Carpet, but nothing he feels will be too eye-catching.

"I don't know how flashy it would be," he said. "I'm trying to get away from the flashy stuff and just go for more of a classy look, but I have something cooked up for tomorrow. ... Honestly it's nothing crazy, but it's a new suit, so I look forward to it."

The Golden Knights host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. PST on Thursday.

Vegas won its first game of the 2022-23 season against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

