Golden Knights' Preseason Game in Boise Sold Out in One Hour

Hockey fans in Boise, Idaho have waited 25 years to host an NHL game. They made it clear on Wednesday that the wait has been long enough.

Roughly an hour after tickets went on sale for the Oct. 8 preseason contest between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes, the event sold out.

Tickets became available for purchase at 11 a.m. PST on Wednesday, and an hour and two minutes after the opening, the ECHL affiliate of the Texas Stars and the Dallas Stars, the Idaho Steelheads, released a tweet stating, "We are SOLD. OUT. Boise is a hockey city and ready for the @NHL!"

The game, set to take place at Idaho Central Arena, will be the first NHL game to be held in Boise since the 1997 preseason meeting between the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings.

“We know there are plenty of VGK fans in Boise and we are excited to give them a chance to see the Golden Knights in person," said Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon, via the official website of Idaho Central Arena. "It will be a great event for them at an important stage of the preseason as we prepare for 2022-23."

The website also quoted Idaho Sports Properties president Eric Trapp's statement on the event.

“We are excited to be able to bring NHL hockey back to the Treasure Valley for the first time in 25 years,” Trapp said. "We have been working on this every year since the inception of the Steelheads, so we couldn’t be more pleased to have these two great NHL teams visit Idaho Central Arena and Boise thanks to the help of Project Filter.”

Steelheads season ticket holders had the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the game , with the deadline having been on Aug. 3.

The game will be the final preseason game for both Vegas and Arizona and will be held at 5:00 p.m. PST.

The Golden Knights' preseason begins on Sept. 25 against the Colorado Avalanche. They will then play Los Angeles on Sept. 26, Colorado on Sept. 28, San Jose on Sept. 30, Arizona on Oct. 4, and Los Angeles again on Oct. 6 before heading to Idaho.

