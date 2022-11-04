Golden Knights Putting Ugly Win Over Ottawa Behind Them

The Vegas Golden Knights are off to their best start in franchise history, but their wins as of lately are certainly not ones to get overly excited about.

Vegas' win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday was nearly disastrous, as the Golden Knights came very close to blowing a 5-1 lead.

What matters in the grand scheme of things, though, is Vegas was able to hold on and secure to 5-4 victory, which ultimately adds 2 points to its record.

"It wasn't our best effort overall, but we found a way to win," Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy told the media after the game. "So big two points."

He added, "At the end of the year, you're not even going to remember how you won that game probably."

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was right in tune with Roy's outlook.

"[At] the end of the day, two points," Stone said. "10-2, off to a great start. Come April, they're not going to ask how we won this game. But it's big adversity to get through it."

While it was a game the team might like to forget, Stone said the Golden Knights still have to address the issues.

"You definitely want to learn from it, right? That was not a perfect game by us by any means and wasn't close to our standard. But some nights, you're not going to feel great, and you're not going to have that execution as a team, but when you find ways to win, there's a difference between teams that win and teams on the outside. Last year, maybe we would've lost that game, but I think we're learning. Trying to -- no matter what game we have -- find a way to win, and I think we've shown that over the first five games of the season."

Vegas will look to play a cleaner game in Montreal when it faces the Canadiens on Saturday. Game time is set for 4 p.m. PST.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.