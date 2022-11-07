Golden Knights Québec Natives Shine in Win Over Montreal

While a five-game road trip can take a toll on players, some Vegas Golden Knights were able to visit their home province when the team stopped through Montreal for its meeting with the Canadiens.

Québec natives Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Roy and William Carrier each recorded at least a point in the Golden Knights' 6-4 victory over Montreal on Saturday.

"They all came to play tonight," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the win. "So I wish we could play here every night for those guys."

Marchessault, a native of Cap-Rouge, Québec, scored his 300th goal for the Golden Knights in the win, becoming the first player in franchise history to do so while with the club.

"It seems like he's always playing great [here]," said Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith. "Maybe it's the fans or hometown crowd that brings a little bit of that extra out of him. He was great for us tonight."

Marchessault played four years with the Québec Remparts of the QMJHL prior to his professional career.

The veteran forward has registered four assists for the Golden Knights this season while also leading the club in goals thus far with six.

Roy, a native of Amos, Québec, also scored a goal in Saturday night's victory.

"It's always special," Roy said. "Have a lot of family in the stands [and] friends. And Will [Carrier] on the line, too. So we were pretty excited, and it was fun to get the win for sure."

Prior to his pro career, Roy played three-plus seasons with the Chicoutimi Saguanéens of the QMJHL.

Roy has posted three goals and four assists for the Golden Knights this season.

Carrier, a LaSalle, Québec native, tallied an assist in Saturday's contest.

The original Golden Knight played for the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and the Drummondville Voltigeurs during his time in the QMJHL.

Vegas will next face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday for their final game in Canada of this five-game road trip.

