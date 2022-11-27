Golden Knights React to 5-1 Loss to the Vancouver Canucks

The start to the second quarter of the 2022-23 NHL season has been a disappointing one -- to say the least -- for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas dropped consecutive games at home on Friday and Saturday, with its latest having come in a 5-1 meltdown against the Vancouver Canucks.

"I think we came out with a good start and then, special teams let us down," said Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith when he spoke to the media following Saturday's loss. "When you're not able to get back any momentum on the penalty kill, it's tough, and I think we really just kept on digging ourselves a bigger hole as the game went on."

Smith gave his explanation as to why the penalty kill wasn't clicking for Vegas in the loss.

"I think we're playing a little bit too passive and sometimes our instincts are what you need to work off of and I feel like right now, we're in between a lot, and it cost us that game for sure," he said.

Aside from the catastrophic special teams performance, which included three consecutive power-play goals by the Canucks, Smith felt the rest of the performance was not all that poor.

"I don't think we were too bad five-on-five," he said. "It's tough when you're playing catch-up after you give up three power-play goals. Everything's going to loosen up, and you're going to try to look for quick-hitters and fast offense. So we give up the late goal, but other than that, I think it was mainly special teams that got us."

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo stressed that the team's recent lull is not the fault of one specific group.

"I think the biggest thing is we got to spend a little more time in the offensive zone, and it's not just the forwards, it's us as group collectively getting the puck in where we got to put the puck to get a good forecheck and then, the D sustaining that pressure and the forwards doing a better job on the forecheck," Pietrangelo said. "So again, everything I'm saying, it's all a unit of five or a unit of four on the PK. It's not one individual thing or one individual person."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.