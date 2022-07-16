Reilly Smith Talks Contract Extension

One of the moves the Vegas Golden Knights made this week was extending forward Reilly Smith to a three-year contract worth an average annual value of $5 million.

Smith, one of the original Golden Knights to be acquired in the franchise's expansion draft, spoke with the media on Thursday to talk his new deal.

"Definitely a different scenario for me," Smith said. "But I think as you further your career, you really understand where you want to play and what your worth is. So, for me, it was pretty simple; I knew I wanted to play here."

The forward's No. 1 goal was always to find a way to come back.

"I feel like I've put my heart and soul into this organization, and I'm very fortunate that they've noticed that, and they're giving me the opportunity to come back here and chase the goal that we started five years ago."



Smith didn't envision the tenure he's had with the franchise when he first arrived.

"I really didn't think that I was going to be here longterm," Smith said. "I had played on three different teams in the span of about five years. I got a rental house here the first couple of years because I wasn't sure. And it seemed like year after year, I just felt more comfortable; the community has really embraced me and my family, and there was no doubt in my mind that this is where I wanted to play and pretty much finish out my career here.

" ... It's just been such a great experience for me being able to play here the last five years. I couldn't be happier. There's not too many words that I could say to really show how happy I am to be able to extend my career playing here and hopefully finish it here."

Smith said it was a weird experience to miss the playoffs as a franchise for the first time last season after making deep postseason trips in the past.

"The expectation here is high, and we want to be able to push for the Stanley Cup every single year, and we definitely have the roster to do that."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.