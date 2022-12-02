Golden Knights React to 4-3 Loss to Pittsburgh Penguins

The Vegas Golden Knights lost the second game of their four-game road trip 4-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Wins in the NHL cannot be taken for granted, and the Vegas Golden Knights let one slip away on Thursday.

The club gave up a 2-0 lead to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who would eventually win 4-3 in the teams' first meeting of the season.

Despite getting out to a two-goal lead heading into the first intermission, Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith felt Pittsburgh came ready to play for all three periods.

"They were faster than us at the start of the game and that continued all the way through," Smith told the media after the loss. "They were first to loose pucks. I think they made our breakouts pretty tough, they had a good forecheck tonight. And we got to do a better job working as a five-man unit to get pucks out and not give them second chances."

After the Penguins tied the game at 2-2 by the end of the second period, Vegas even regained the lead in the third, only to give up two more unanswered goals.

"We kept on getting back in the game with chances on the power play," Smith said. "But I think they controlled most of the game, which we can't let happen."

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore said the team needs to be cleaner with the puck when facing a team that can make you pay.

"A couple mistakes really ended up getting us," he said. "They're a good team. They're going to capitalize on some of our turnovers, and I think, just in general, we have to play a little bit [of] a tighter unit on the road especially."

It wasn't the first time Vegas has blown a multi-goal lead this season. Theodore said reducing penalties is one of the ways the club can keep teams from getting back in the game.

"Obviously, you can't take penalties," he said. They have a good power-play unit over there and they made us pay. So it's something you have to watch on the road for sure, and hopefully, we can do that going forward."

