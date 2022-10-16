Skip to main content

Golden Knights Remain Perfect With 5-2 Win Over Seattle Kraken

The Vegas Golden Knights conquered the Seattle Kraken, 5-2, in their second road game of the season.

The Vegas Golden Knights improved to 3-0 for the third time in its six seasons as a franchise on Saturday with a 5-2 road win against the Seattle Kraken.

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals, while forward Jack Eichel scored two assists in the victory. Goaltender Adin Hill allowed just one goal on  33 shots in his first start in net as a Golden Knight.

It seemed as if the first two periods of the contest consisted of a series of boxes checked by the Golden Knights on their early-season to-do list.

One of the biggest points of emphasis for Vegas heading into this matchup was fixing its slow starts.

That wouldn't be a problem on Saturday, as Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar found the back of the net just 12 seconds into the contest.

It was the second-fastest goal to start a game in franchise history.

Next on the list was improving on the power play.

Vegas capitalized twice on penalties in the contest, starting with a goal from Marchessault with just over three minutes remaining in the first period.

The Golden Knights would take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

A weak point of Vegas' performance in Thursday's win over the Chicago Blackhawks was its inability to keep its foot on the gas and extend its lead.

The second period of Saturday's game proved to be a different story, as the Golden Knights scored three more goals to cement a 5-0 lead heading into the third.

Vegas forward Reilly Smith sent one in between the pipes, Marchessault earned his second goal of the game, and defenseman Shea Theodore found the net for his first goal of this young season.

It would have been quite the accomplishment if Vegas was able to hold on for its second-straight shutout in just the first three games of the season, but the Golden Knights let up in the third, allowing two unanswered goals.

The final goal of the game was by defenseman Jaden Schwartz, who scored on the Seattle power play.

It was the first power-play goal the Golden Knights had given up this season.

The finish was far from what Vegas had hoped for in this third game, but a lot of good can be taken away from two-thirds of the victory.

The Golden Knights will head to Calgary next to take on the reigning Pacific Division champions, the Flames, on Tuesday.

