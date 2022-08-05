Examining the Remaining Original Golden Knights: Part 1

The Vegas Golden Knights currently have just six players from the roster that went to the Stanley Cup Final in the franchise's first year.

While that is still a rather solid number as the club enters its sixth season of existence, it could certainly continue to dwindle over the next few years.

For those who get sentimental when it comes to their sports teams, -- and really, what true fan doesn't? -- enjoy these original players who will be etched in Golden Knights history forever.

William Carrier

Carrier came to Vegas after playing half a rookie season for the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016-17 season.

He played in just 37 games for the Golden Knights in their inaugural year, but just two seasons later, he competed in a career-best 71 contests for the team.

In total, the forward has registered 31 goals and 35 assists for a total of 66 points over his 277 games with Vegas.

William Karlsson

While Karlsson's role as a member of the Golden Knights has somewhat downgraded in recent seasons, he will always be remembered as the player who got them to the Stanley Cup Final in their first season as a franchise.

It was the best season of Karlsson's career, as he led the team in goals and scoring with 43 goals and 78 points.

He will go down as the first true legend of the franchise, but he still has much to give before he's done. The veteran forward is still a very reliable asset who continues to post 30-plus points every season as a Golden Knight.

And who knows? A complete healthy season could set Karlsson up for the type of year fans saw in seasons prior to the shortened 2019-20 season. Of course, that all depends on whatever the teams has in store for forward Jack Eichel.

Jonathan Marchessault

Marchessault has been the most consistent player of all these originals during his time with the Golden Knights.

The forward comes off the second-best season of his career, having led the team with 30 goals and 66 points.

Marchessault hasn't had a season with Vegas where he scored less than 40 points.

In the Golden Knights' inaugural run, the forward totaled 75 points, which included 27 goals and 48 assists.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.