Skip to main content

Examining the Remaining Original Golden Knights: Part 1

Only six players remain from the Vegas Golden Knights' inaugural season.

The Vegas Golden Knights currently have just six players from the roster that went to the Stanley Cup Final in the franchise's first year.

While that is still a rather solid number as the club enters its sixth season of existence, it could certainly continue to dwindle over the next few years.

For those who get sentimental when it comes to their sports teams, -- and really, what true fan doesn't? -- enjoy these original players who will be etched in Golden Knights history forever.

William Carrier

Carrier came to Vegas after playing half a rookie season for the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016-17 season.

He played in just 37 games for the Golden Knights in their inaugural year, but just two seasons later, he competed in a career-best 71 contests for the team.

In total, the forward has registered 31 goals and 35 assists for a total of 66 points over his 277 games with Vegas.

William Karlsson

While Karlsson's role as a member of the Golden Knights has somewhat downgraded in recent seasons, he will always be remembered as the player who got them to the Stanley Cup Final in their first season as a franchise.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was the best season of Karlsson's career, as he led the team in goals and scoring with 43 goals and 78 points.

He will go down as the first true legend of the franchise, but he still has much to give before he's done. The veteran forward is still a very reliable asset who continues to post 30-plus points every season as a Golden Knight.

And who knows? A complete healthy season could set Karlsson up for the type of year fans saw in seasons prior to the shortened 2019-20 season. Of course, that all depends on whatever the teams has in store for forward Jack Eichel.

Jonathan Marchessault

Marchessault has been the most consistent player of all these originals during his time with the Golden Knights.

The forward comes off the second-best season of his career, having led the team with 30 goals and 66 points.

Marchessault hasn't had a season with Vegas where he scored less than 40 points.

In the Golden Knights' inaugural run, the forward totaled 75 points, which included 27 goals and 48 assists.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (4)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
William Carrier
William Carrier
William Karlsson
William Karlsson
Jonathan Marchessault
Jonathan Marchessault

USATSI_17719901_168390101_lowres
News

Examining the Remaining Original Golden Knights: Part 1

By Aidan Champion1 minute ago
USATSI_10792554_168390101_lowres
News

NHL Media Says Golden Knights Can Win Pacific Division

By Aidan Champion22 hours ago
USATSI_10516107_168390101_lowres (1)
News

How the Golden Knights Compare to Past Expansion Teams

By Aidan ChampionAug 3, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Golden Knights Prospect, Demek, to Compete in World Junior Championship

By Aidan ChampionAug 3, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18090275_168390101_lowres (5)
News

Pacioretty Found a Certain Aspect of His Vegas Experience to be Odd

By Aidan ChampionAug 3, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
USATSI_10475947_168390101_lowres
News

Cormier to Play in IIHF World Junior Championship

By Aidan ChampionAug 2, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18608571_168390101_lowres
News

Biggest Offseason Moves in the Pacific Division so Far: Part 2

By Aidan ChampionAug 2, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17358573_168390101_lowres
News

Biggest Offseason Moves in the Pacific Division so Far: Part 1

By Aidan ChampionAug 2, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
USATSI_10445746_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Previewing the Golden Knights' Preseason

By Aidan ChampionAug 1, 2022 12:00 PM EDT