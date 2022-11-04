Golden Knights Representing in Some Major Individual Stats

Vegas Golden Knights Logan Thompson, Adin Hill, Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel are all in the top five of some major statistical categories.

The Vegas Golden Knights are playing as well through their first 12 games as they ever have, as the club has been off to its best start (10-2-0) in franchise history.

Typically when you're one of the top teams in the league, you have some players playing at a high level as well.

For the Golden Knights, they have four players representing the team among all league leaders, two in the top five for goals allowed per game and two in the top five for plus-minus rating.

Golden Knights goaltenders Adin Hill and Logan Thompson are Nos. 3 and 4 in the league in goals against average, respectively. Hill is allowing 1.72, while Thompson is allowing 2.01.

After it was announced that goaltender Robin Lehner would be missing the entire 2022-23 season, a lot of pressure was placed on the Thompson and Hill, but the two have risen to the occasion almost as well as they could have thus far.

Thompson has posted a 6-2-0 start, while Hill has remained perfect with a 4-0 start.

Ahead of Hill on in the goals allowed average are Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (1.40) and Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (1.66).

Hill is also fifth in the league in save percentage with .940.

Meanwhile, Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore and forward Jack Eichel are top-five in the league in plus-minus rating, holding the No. 1 and 2 spots, respectively.

Theodore is tied with Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm with a rating of +12, while Eichel is tied with New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves with a rating of +11.

