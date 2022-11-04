Skip to main content

Golden Knights Representing in Some Major Individual Stats

Vegas Golden Knights Logan Thompson, Adin Hill, Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel are all in the top five of some major statistical categories.

The Vegas Golden Knights are playing as well through their first 12 games as they ever have, as the club has been off to its best start (10-2-0) in franchise history.

Typically when you're one of the top teams in the league, you have some players playing at a high level as well.

For the Golden Knights, they have four players representing the team among all league leaders, two in the top five for goals allowed per game and two in the top five for plus-minus rating.

Golden Knights goaltenders Adin Hill and Logan Thompson are Nos. 3 and 4 in the league in goals against average, respectively. Hill is allowing 1.72, while Thompson is allowing 2.01.

After it was announced that goaltender Robin Lehner would be missing the entire 2022-23 season, a lot of pressure was placed on the Thompson and Hill, but the two have risen to the occasion almost as well as they could have thus far.

Thompson has posted a 6-2-0 start, while Hill has remained perfect with a 4-0 start.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ahead of Hill on in the goals allowed average are Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (1.40) and Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (1.66).

Hill is also fifth in the league in save percentage with .940.

Meanwhile, Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore and forward Jack Eichel are top-five in the league in plus-minus rating, holding the No. 1 and 2 spots, respectively.

Theodore is tied with Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm with a rating of +12, while Eichel is tied with New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves with a rating of +11.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (4)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Adin Hill
Adin Hill
Shea Theodore
Shea Theodore
Jack Eichel
Jack Eichel

USATSI_19314714_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Representing in Some Major Individual Stats

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19353464_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Putting Ugly Win Over Ottawa Behind Them

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19135841_168390101_lowres (4)
News

Bruce Cassidy on Win Over Ottawa: '2 Points and We Move On'

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19352963_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Hold Off Ottawa Comeback, Come Away With 5-4 Win

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17846576_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17846936_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Gear Up For Meeting With Ottawa Senators

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19342386_168390101_lowres
News

Win Over Capitals Gives Vegas Momentum For Rest of Road Trip

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19333623_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Mark Stone on the Benefit of a Healthy Lineup to Start the Season

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19268443_168390101_lowres
News

Bruce Cassidy Speaks on Overtime Win Over Capitals

By Aidan Champion