Reunion Dates to Note For Golden Knights' 2022-23 Season

A competitive reunion is always fun to look forward to in sports.

There will be a fair number of such contests for both current and former Vegas Golden Knights in the 2022-23 NHL season.

Here are some of the more notable reunions fans can mark on their calendars ahead of next season:

Jack Eichel @ Buffalo Sabres, Nov. 10, 2022

Eichel already received his first welcoming back to Buffalo back on March 10.

The center went scoreless in just 17:50 minutes of play in his return to KeyBank Center.

With high expectations surrounding Eichel in what should be his first full season with Vegas, it will be interesting to see if he musters up a better offensive performance against his former team this time around.

Eichel was criticized by the Sabres fanbase after the last meeting when the center made some unfavorable postgame statements.

"It's the loudest I've heard this place ever," Eichel said, via ESPN. "Really. It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game. It was a nice tribute. There was plenty of people here that were supporting me, and there was plenty of people that were booing me. They must just be booing me because they wish I was still here, I don't know."

The backlash from Eichel's remarks sets up what should be a hostile environment when the former Sabre returns to Buffalo.

Max Pacioretty, Dylan Coghlan @ Vegas, March 1, 2023

This matchup shouldn't come with many hard feelings, considering the two former Golden Knights were traded as opposed to leaving the franchise on their own terms.

However, many fans interpreted Pacioretty's comments regarding a lack of accountability within the franchise as a knock against Vegas' franchise, which will make for what could be a bitter greeting from much of the crowd on that Wednesday night in March.

Pacioretty and Coghlan were traded to the Carolina Hurricanes last month in exchange for future considerations.

Evgenii Dadonov @ Vegas, March 5, 2023

While Dadonov spent just one season in Vegas, he left his mark as a solid scoring contributor after tallying 20 goals and 23 assists in 78 games last season.

The forward was traded to the Montreal Canadiens for forward Shea Weber's contract back in June.

