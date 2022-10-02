Vegas Reveals Second Wave of Training Camp Roster Transactions

The Vegas Golden Knights are now over halfway through their preseason.

The club announced its second wave of training camp roster transactions on Saturday.

The following are the forwards being assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights:

Brendan Brisson

Pavel Dorofeyev

Sakari Manninen

Maxim Marushev

Ivan Morozov

Gage Quinney

Brisson had himself a stellar first game of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament, having scored two goals in the Golden Knights win.

Quinney scored a goal and an assist in Vegas' preseason win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

Forwards Byron Froese and Sheldon Rempal have been waived by the team with intentions of being assigned to the Silver Knights.

The following are the defenseman being assigned to Henderson:

Layton Ahac

Lukas Cormier

Daniil Chayka

Zack Hayes

Ahac scored a goal in Vegas' second game of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament.

Cormier notched two assists in the Golden Knights' win against the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Defensemen Brayden Pachal was waived with intentions of being assigned to Henderson.

Pachal earned an assist in the Golden Knights' victory on Wednesday.

Jiri Patera was the only goaltender assigned to the Silver Knights, but goalie Michael Hutchinson was waived with intentions of being assigned to Henderson.

Hutchinson started in Vegas' first preseason game against the Avalanche, having made 13 saves. Patera would come in as the replacement, allowing Colorado to score a pair of goals.

Lastly, forwards Jakub Brabanec and Zach Dean were assigned to their respective junior teams.

Brabanec scored a power-play goal in Vegas' third and final game of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament.

The Golden Knights will play their third-straight game at home as they look to earn their second win of the preseason in a meeting with the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.