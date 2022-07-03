Reviewing Pete DeBoer’s Stint in Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights are moving on from the Pete DeBoer era with a new head coach in Bruce Cassidy.

While it was short, DeBoer’s three-year stint with the franchise had its moments of success. Following a little under a five-year span as head coach of the San Jose Sharks, DeBoer joined Vegas in January of 2020 to lead the team to first place in the Pacific Division and a trip to the Western Conference Finals. The Golden Knights would lose to the Dallas Stars in five games.

DeBoer then turned around to do it all over again the following season. He led Vegas to another division title with an impressive 40-14-2 record. The team returned to the Western Conference Finals, only to be bested by the Montreal Canadiens in six games.

Despite winning three more games this past season than in 2020, DeBoer and the Golden Knights came up short of the postseason, missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s history.

The longtime coach will now be with the fifth NHL team of his head coaching career, having been hired by the Dallas Stars last month.

DeBoer coached the Florida Panthers for three seasons before a successful four-year tenure with the New Jersey Devils, which included a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals in the 2011 season.

He then coached the San Jose Sharks for five seasons, having led the team to the Stanley Cup Finals in just his first year.

In total, DeBoer won 98 games with Vegas. He played a significant role in the young franchise's early success.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon had the following to say when the organization parted ways with the 54-year-old head coach:

"The decision was made based on next year, the decision was not based on last year. I'm not going to be critical of Pete or point out specifics as to why this decision was made. I've got a lot of respect for Pete as a man, I've got a lot of respect for him as a coach. These decisions are made for the future.''

The firing was announced on May 16.

