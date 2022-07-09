Skip to main content

Season Review: Robin Lehner

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner was set back by injuries in the 2021 season.

Veteran goaltender Robin Lehner endured one of the most unfortunate seasons of his career in 2021.

The season followed the goalie's most recent contract season, when the Golden Knights dealt him a five-year, $25 million contract extension. Timing was not on Lehner's side, as he appeared in just 44 games due to multiple injuries, making his contract appear to be a potential mistake.

Lehner's first setback of the season was a lower-body injury he suffered against the New York Islanders on Dec. 19 in what ended up being Vegas' last victory of a five-game win streak. He would miss the rest of the month and return on Jan. 6, allowing just one goal in the Golden Knights' 5-1 win over the New York Rangers.

Lehner remained healthy until February, having gone down with an upper-body injury in the middle of the month. He was ultimately limited to just two games on the month.

The goalie returned on March 1 to record 39 saves, leading Vegas to a 3-1 conquering of the San Jose Sharks. Lehner played one more game in March before having to go an injury evaluation that would keep him out until April 3. He played until the end of the month before it was announced on April 25 that the 30-year-old veteran would miss the remainder of the season to undergo shoulder surgery.

In total, Lehner went 23-17-2 in the 2021 season. He registered 1,168 saves for an overall save percentage of .907 and allowed 120 goals.

Logan Thompson stepped in for Lehner at the end of the season, and while he gave it everything he had, more experience in goal certainly would have been beneficial during the final weeks of Vegas' playoff hunt.

Lehner is still the guy you want in goal when healthy. He continues to be one of the best goaltenders in the league.

The veteran just needs a more consistent season with fewer injuries that kept him off the ice in 2021. His play has shown he is still years away from hanging up the skates, unless his body decides otherwise. Expect a big bounce-back season from the goalie in 2022.

