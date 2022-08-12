Robin Lehner to Miss 2022-23 Season Due to Surgery

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will miss the 2022-23 NHL season due to a required hip surgery, the team announced on Twitter on Thursday.

A timeline regarding his recovery is to be determined.

Lehner was Vegas' primary goalie last season, though he was one of the main victims of injury in the Golden Knights' very unhealthy season.

The veteran goalie persevered through most of the season, despite having suffered a number of injuries. On April 25, though, it was announced he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to the need for him to undergo shoulder surgery.

Thursday's news comes as a shock to most who are outside of the organization, as Lehner had been anticipated to return to his starting role for next season.

Clearly, time is catching up with the 12-year NHL veteran, who seems to barely be holding on to remain in this league.

Lehner's NHL career began with the Ottawa Senators a season after he was drafted by the franchise in the 2009 draft.

He played five seasons for Ottawa, where he totaled 2,446 saves with a .914 save percentage.

The goalie was then traded to the Buffalo Sabres for their first-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He spent three seasons in Buffalo, before he departed for the New York Islanders as an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

Lehner signed with the Chicago Blackhawks as a free agent a year later, but the team would trade him to the Toronto Maple Leafs that February. The goalie was then sent to Vegas for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Lehner was as good as he's ever been in what was his first full season with the Golden Knights in 2020-21.

He and former Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury won the William M. Jennings Trophy for being the league's two goalies with the fewest goals scored against. Fleury was the oldest to win the award in more than 10 years.

He had one it once before with the Islanders in the 2018-19 season, when he had also received the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

