Skip to main content

Robin Lehner to Miss 2022-23 Season Due to Surgery

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 NHL season.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will miss the 2022-23 NHL season due to a required hip surgery, the team announced on Twitter on Thursday.

A timeline regarding his recovery is to be determined.

Lehner was Vegas' primary goalie last season, though he was one of the main victims of injury in the Golden Knights' very unhealthy season.

The veteran goalie persevered through most of the season, despite having suffered a number of injuries. On April 25, though, it was announced he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to the need for him to undergo shoulder surgery.

Thursday's news comes as a shock to most who are outside of the organization, as Lehner had been anticipated to return to his starting role for next season.

Clearly, time is catching up with the 12-year NHL veteran, who seems to barely be holding on to remain in this league.

Lehner's NHL career began with the Ottawa Senators a season after he was drafted by the franchise in the 2009 draft.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He played five seasons for Ottawa, where he totaled 2,446 saves with a .914 save percentage.

The goalie was then traded to the Buffalo Sabres for their first-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He spent three seasons in Buffalo, before he departed for the New York Islanders as an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

Lehner signed with the Chicago Blackhawks as a free agent a year later, but the team would trade him to the Toronto Maple Leafs that February. The goalie was then sent to Vegas for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Lehner was as good as he's ever been in what was his first full season with the Golden Knights in 2020-21.

He and former Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury won the William M. Jennings Trophy for being the league's two goalies with the fewest goals scored against. Fleury was the oldest to win the award in more than 10 years.

He had one it once before with the Islanders in the 2018-19 season, when he had also received the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (3)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Robin Lehner
Robin Lehner
Marc-Andre Fleury
Marc-Andre Fleury

USATSI_16066498_168390101_lowres
News

Robin Lehner to Miss 2022-23 Season Due to Surgery

By Aidan Champion13 seconds ago
USATSI_17830430_168390101_lowres
News

Nicolas Roy Speaks on Contract Extension

By Aidan Champion20 hours ago
USATSI_17733025_168390101_lowres
News

Kolesar Speaks on Contract Extension

By Aidan Champion22 hours ago
USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres (3)
News

Golden Knights' Preseason Game in Boise Sold Out in One Hour

By Aidan ChampionAug 11, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17678028_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: David Quinn

By Aidan ChampionAug 10, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17903313_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Bruce Boudreau

By Aidan ChampionAug 10, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18059371_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Todd McLellan

By Aidan ChampionAug 9, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18422984_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Jay Woodcroft

By Aidan ChampionAug 9, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17962231_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Golden Knights Sign Nicolas Roy to Five-Year Extension

By Aidan ChampionAug 9, 2022 8:00 AM EDT