Robin Lehner's Top-Three Playoff Games as a Golden Knight Thus Far

With a veteran as old as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner now missing an entire NHL season, the question raises regarding how much longer the 31-year-old's future in this league will last.

No matter what Lehner's remaining days in Vegas could look like, the veteran has certainly had some memorable games for the young franchise.

Here are Lehner's top-three playoff performances as a Golden Knight so far:

3. Aug. 8, 2020, Colorado Avalanche, Round-robin tournament

While Lehner did give up three goals in this contest, he managed to make 32 saves in what was a crucial playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Avalanche.

This was a very good Colorado team that finished second in the Central Division with 42 wins.

Lehner's most impressive stretch of this game was in overtime, when Vegas was giving everything it had to earn a top seed.

He saved the Avalanche's only shot on goal in overtime, finishing what was a far-from-perfect, yet hard-fought performance.

2. June 20, 2021, Montreal Canadiens, Game 4 of Western Conference Finals

With the Golden Knights' backs against the wall, Lehner had one of his most clutch performances as a member of the franchise.

Vegas was on the road down 2-1, after losing a heartbreaking contest in overtime in Game 3.

Lehner would make 27 out of 28 saves in this game. The contest went to overtime yet again, but the Golden Knights were able to pull off the victory this time around to tie the series.

They went on to lose the series in six games.

1. Aug. 29, 2020, Vancouver Canucks, Game 3 of Western Conference second round

Not only was this Lehner's best playoff game of his career as a Golden Knight so far, but it may have been his best game as a Golden Knight, period.

Just two games after shutting out the Canucks in Game 1 of this series, Lehner did so again, this time having made a perfect 31 saves out of 31 shots on goal.

It was a crucial statement win in the series, as Vegas had just dropped Game 2 and was looking to get momentum back on its side.

The Golden Knights went on to win the series in seven games to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.