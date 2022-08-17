Skip to main content

Robin Lehner's Top-Three Regular Season Games as a Golden Knight

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner has had some heroic performances with the franchise thus far.

With a veteran as old as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner now missing an entire NHL season, the question raises regarding how much longer the 31-year-old's future in this league will last.

No matter what Lehner's remaining days in Vegas could look like, the veteran has certainly had some memorable games for the young franchise.

Here are Lehner's top-three regular season games as a Golden Knight:

3. March 3, 2020, New Jersey Devils

In what was just his second game as a Golden Knight, Lehner recorded his first shutout for the franchise.

After a slow start, Vegas' offense found its groove in the second two periods, ultimately scoring three goals on the evening.

Lehner made sure the scoring would not go in vain, as the goaltender recorded 27-of-27 saves in the victory.

It was a promising sight for the team's new goalie who would be heavily relied on in its 2020 postseason run.

2. Jan. 24, 2022, Washington Capitals

This contest was Lehner's only shutout of the 2021-22 season (just his third regular season shutout with the franchise), as the Golden Knights defeated Washington, 1-0.

On a night where Vegas' offense was lacking in production, it was the defense and Lehner's protection in net that was needed most to get the victory.

The goaltender stepped up big time, making a perfect 34 out of 34 saves en route to a Golden Knights road win.

1. March 6, 2022, Ottawa Senators

Not only did Lehner record a stellar 39 out of 40 saves in this contest, but it could potentially have served as his last great game as a Golden Knight.

Vegas was beginning its last leg of the regular season as it was attempting to make its final push for the 2022 postseason.

The team had lost six of its previous nine games, and after a close 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks two days before, it was looking to capitalize and earn another win in what was its only home contest of a seven-game stretch.

The Golden Knights would come out victorious behind Lehner's amazing .975 save percentage.

After just one more game, the goalie would miss the rest of the month of March.

Robin Lehner's Top-Three Regular Season Games as a Golden Knight

By Aidan Champion1 hour ago

