Golden Knights' Rookie Camp Roster, Schedule Revealed

The Vegas Golden Knights' rookie camp is less than a week away.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the official camp roster on Thursday.

The roster consists of 17 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goaltenders for a total of 28 players.

The following are the forwards who will represent at camp:

Jakub Brabenec

Brendan Brisson

Daniel D'Amato

Zach Dean

Jakub Demek

Connor Ford

Patrick Guay

Jordan Gustafson

Ben Hemmerling

Marcus Kallionkieli

Justin Lies

Lynden McCallum

Ivan Morozov

Mason Primeau

Matyas Sapovaliv

Carter Souch

Alex Swetlikoff

Guay, Gustafson, Hemmerling, and Sapovaliv were selected by Vegas in this year's NHL Draft.

The following are the defensemen that will participate in rookie camp:

Layton Ahac

Daniil Chayka

Artur Cholach

Connor Corcoran

Lukas Cormier

Joe Fleming

Kaedan Korczak

Will Riedell

Jace Weir

Abram Wiebe, the Golden Knights' only defenseman selected in this year's draft, was not announced as part of the roster.

Isaiah Saville and Jesper Vikman will serve as Vegas' goaltenders for camp.

The team, which will be led by Henderson Silver Knights assistant coaches Jamie Heward and Joel Ward, will travel to San Jose, where it will compete in three games in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament from Sept. 16 to 19.

The following is the complete 2022-23 rookie camp schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Opening of rookie camp

Where: City National Arena

Thursday, Sept. 15

Practice

Where: City National Arena

When: 10:00 a.m. PST

Friday, Sept. 16

Morning skate

Where: Gray Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose

When: 9:30 a.m. PST

Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes

Where: Orange Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose

When: 4:30 p.m. PST

Saturday, Sept. 17

Morning skate

Where: Gray Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose

When: 8:30 a.m. PST

Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

Where: Tech CU Arena

When: 2:00 p.m. PST

Sunday, Sept. 18

Practice

Where: Black Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose

When: 9:00 a.m. PST

Monday, Sept. 19

Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

Where: Orange Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose

When: 12:30 p.m. PST

All games will be broadcast by FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM.

Rookie camp will be followed by the Golden Knights training camp, which is set to begin on Sept. 21.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

