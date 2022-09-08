Golden Knights' Rookie Camp Roster, Schedule Revealed
The Vegas Golden Knights' rookie camp is less than a week away.
General manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the official camp roster on Thursday.
The roster consists of 17 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goaltenders for a total of 28 players.
The following are the forwards who will represent at camp:
Jakub Brabenec
Brendan Brisson
Daniel D'Amato
Zach Dean
Jakub Demek
Connor Ford
Patrick Guay
Jordan Gustafson
Ben Hemmerling
Marcus Kallionkieli
Justin Lies
Lynden McCallum
Ivan Morozov
Mason Primeau
Matyas Sapovaliv
Carter Souch
Alex Swetlikoff
Guay, Gustafson, Hemmerling, and Sapovaliv were selected by Vegas in this year's NHL Draft.
The following are the defensemen that will participate in rookie camp:
Layton Ahac
Daniil Chayka
Artur Cholach
Connor Corcoran
Lukas Cormier
Joe Fleming
Kaedan Korczak
Will Riedell
Read More
Jace Weir
Abram Wiebe, the Golden Knights' only defenseman selected in this year's draft, was not announced as part of the roster.
Isaiah Saville and Jesper Vikman will serve as Vegas' goaltenders for camp.
The team, which will be led by Henderson Silver Knights assistant coaches Jamie Heward and Joel Ward, will travel to San Jose, where it will compete in three games in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament from Sept. 16 to 19.
The following is the complete 2022-23 rookie camp schedule:
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Opening of rookie camp
Where: City National Arena
Thursday, Sept. 15
Practice
Where: City National Arena
When: 10:00 a.m. PST
Friday, Sept. 16
Morning skate
Where: Gray Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose
When: 9:30 a.m. PST
Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes
Where: Orange Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose
When: 4:30 p.m. PST
Saturday, Sept. 17
Morning skate
Where: Gray Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose
When: 8:30 a.m. PST
Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings
Where: Tech CU Arena
When: 2:00 p.m. PST
Sunday, Sept. 18
Practice
Where: Black Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose
When: 9:00 a.m. PST
Monday, Sept. 19
Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks
Where: Orange Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose
When: 12:30 p.m. PST
All games will be broadcast by FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM.
Rookie camp will be followed by the Golden Knights training camp, which is set to begin on Sept. 21.
For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.
Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.