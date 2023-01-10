Golden Knights' Latest Roster Transactions: Pachal, Leschyshyn

The Vegas Golden Knights have sent Brayden Pachal back down to the Henderson Silver Knights and have placed Jake Leschyshyn on waivers.

The Vegas Golden Knights made a couple more roster transactions to start this new year.

The team has sent defenseman Brayden Pachal down to the Henderson Silver Knights while also having placed forward Jake Leschyshyn on waivers with intentions of reassigning him to Henderson, the club announced Tuesday.

Pachal has played nine games for the Golden Knights this season, earning himself two assists while averaging just over 16 and a half minutes of ice time.

He has posted eight points (two goals and six assists) in 27 games as captain of the Silver Knights so far this season.

The 23-year-old defenseman played just two games with Vegas last season, spending most of the year with Henderson, where he registered 11 points in 65 games in what was his first season as captain.

Before his time in the AHL and the ECHL, Pachal spent five seasons in the WHL, where he played for the Victoria Royals and the Prince Albert Raiders.

Leschyshyn has played 22 games for the Golden Knights this season. He has not recorded any goals or assists.

The young forward has not yet played with Henderson this season.

Last year, Leschyshyn spent half the season with Vegas, totaling two goals and four assists.

He tallied 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 34 games while down in Henderson.

Leschyshyn played junior hockey with the Regina Pats of the WHL, where he played five seasons, spending his final season with the club as team captain. He spent that same season mostly with the Lethbridge Hurricanes before starting his professional career with Vegas' former affiliate team, the Chicago Wolves.

These transactions likely mean more players are anticipated to return from injury. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as the team is in the middle of a four-day break from game play.

The Golden Knights will play the third of their seven-game homestand on Thursday when they face the Florida Panthers for the first time this season.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.