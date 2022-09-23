Roy, Carrier Getting Acclimated to Cassidy's System After Day 1 of Camp

A lot is new within the Vegas Golden Knights franchise, including a revamped coaching staff led by Bruce Cassidy.

Players have had to become accustomed to the new system and even started to get a taste of what some of the line combinations could look like this season.

One common line on Day 1 consisted of forwards Nicolas Roy, William Carrier, and Keegan Kolesar.

"We like to play together, I think," Roy told the media after Thursday's practice. "We're three big guys that are hard to play against. We can be physical and keep the puck. That's what we want to do: we want to keep the puck offensively and be hard to play against."

Carrier is a player who has had to adapt to a number of levels throughout his hockey journey, so learning a new system is nothing new.

"It's easy to pick up, honestly," Carrier said. "At the end of the day, it's just hockey, right? We're five guys on the ice and it's the same basics. There is a lot to it, lot of details to it, a little attention. Might take a little bit of time just to get used to it, that's why we've got preseason. ... We've been against Boston a lot, and I was in Buffalo division, so kind of know [Cassidy] a little bit, so I kind of knew what to expect with the new system here."

Roy, a center, found that there was a difference particularly with the way his position fit into Cassidy's system.

"It's a little bit different for centers, for sure, defensively," Roy said. "But it's just some adjustments. It's Day 1 of the training camp, so we get used to it pretty quickly, and it should be fun."

Roy said he enjoyed the pace of practice.

"It was a nice tempo, for sure, from the first drill to the last one," Roy said. "A lot of battles, actually. One-on-one, two-on-one. So it's good, good pace."

Getting back into the competitive rhythm is a smoother process than it has been in recent years. Carrier said this offseason was a good opportunity for him to recover in a reasonable amount of time.

"I mean with the bubbles and everything going on the last couple of years, the training has been so short, so obviously [we] healed up, we got a lot of guys that got surgery, got some stuff fixed," Carrier said. "So yeah, I had my own little bubble that I got fixed and stuff, so I think everyone's ready to go."

