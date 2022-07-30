Former Golden Knights Assistant Coach Ryan McGill Hired by Devils

The New Jersey Devils hired former Vegas Golden Knights assistant coach Ryan McGill to serve the same role, the club announced Friday.

McGill was one of the original coaches to have started with the birth of the Golden Knights franchise, having been hired as assistant coach in June of 2017.

The coach was fired by the organization on May 16.

After playing in the NHL for four seasons, McGill began his coaching career as an assistant coach for the WHL's Edmonton Ice in the 1996-97 season and would be promoted to head coach the following season.

In 2002, McGill led the Kootenay Ice of the WHL to a Memorial Cup title.

The coach went on to lead the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL and took them all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2003-04 season.

McGill spent four years as head coach of the Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights, who became the Quad City Flames. This team was the primary AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, whom McGill would be brought up to to serve as an assistant coach in 2009.

That role would prove to be just a short stint, as McGill was once again named head coach of Kootenay in 2012.

He was named the OHL Coach of the Year in 2017 after leading the Owen Sound Attack to 49 wins.

That offseason, McGill was hired by the Golden Knights.

McGill's NHL career as a player began with the Chicago Blackhawks, who drafted the defenseman in the second round of the 1987 NHL Draft. He played just nine games for the Blackhawks in the 1991-92 season.

He then played 134 games with the Philadelphia Flyers before playing in just eight contests for the Edmonton Oilers.

McGill would retire from playing after being hit by a puck in his left eye, which caused that eye to lose sight.

In total, McGill played 151 NHL games, scoring four goals and 15 assists for a total of 19 points.

The 53-year-old coach will serve under Devils coach Lindy Ruff.

Ruff has only led a team to the Stanley Cup Finals once in his 21 years as a head coach in the NHL.

