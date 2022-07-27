Pacific Division 2021-22 Season Review: San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks failed to make the postseason for the third-straight season since their trip to the Western Conference Finals in the 2018-19 season -- a run that included a seven-game series victory over the defending Western Conference Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 2021-22 season would mark the final year with Bo Boughner at the helm, as the organization fired the five-year NHL head coach at the beginning of this month. The Sharks announced the hiring of new head coach David Quinn on Tuesday.

San Jose jumped out to an impressive 4-0 start to the 2021-22 season, but would then lose three games in a row.

From there, nothing would stay consistent for the Sharks until the end of November when the team won five out of six contests from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2.

After two consecutive losses, the Sharks returned to San Jose for what would be a seven-game home stand, an opportunity for them to build on their then 13-11-1 record. The team couldn't capitalize as much as it should have, ultimately having gone 4-3 during the stretch.

It would enter the new year with a 17-14-1 record, having dropped just one of its six overtime/shootout games until that point.

Inconsistency still remained a problem at the start of 2022, and at one point, the Sharks won just one contest in a 10-game span.

San Jose went on a seven-game losing streak in that span (four overtime/shootout losses), but even that would not be its rock bottom.

The Sharks went on a 10-game losing streak from March 30 to April 17.

It would be the final determining factor in the Shark's season, disposing of any hope the team had of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Much of San Jose's downfall was due to injuries that plagued players like defensemen Erik Karlsson, Radim Simek, and Mario Ferraro, along with forward Kevin Labanc.

These past three seasons certainly have not been a drought fans could have foreseen after being just two wins away from a Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 2019 and two wins short of winning it all in the 2015-16 season.

Perhaps the addition of Quinn can turn things around for the franchise next season.

