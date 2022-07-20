Savannah Ghost Pirates Coach Talks New Team

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights will have a new ECHL affiliate, the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Ghost Pirates coach, Rick Bennett, who was officially announced as the team's head coach back in May, was in attendance at the Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp last week.

Bennett told the media on Friday that he finds it beneficial to be the affiliate of a franchise like Vegas.

"It's a first-class organization," Bennett said. "It's kind of nice for us to see down in Savannah to be here, to model this pattern that they have here because it's really impressive."

Bennett said his team will try to emulate the Golden Knights' systems down in Savannah, but the task at hand is to build a team.

"It's a little bit different because we're just trying to put together a team this summer, so you really don't know too much of what you have," Bennett said. "Just talking to Tim Speltz and Henderson [about] what's going to be coming down and so on and so forth. So we'd like to try to keep that continuity, and again, we just have to see it play out."

The former Union Dutchmen coach said the Savannah community is already thrilled to be welcoming its minor league team.

"I was down there for about a day and a half and I could see the excitement for the announcement," Bennett said. "They were extremely excited to find out it was Vegas and Henderson. ... I think the people want to see the players quite honestly, and that's I think exciting. Just judging by season ticket sales, it's a real positive. I think it's one of the best in the league right now. So I think there are a tremendous amount of positives down there currently."

Bennett was impressed by what he saw from the players in what was his first Development Camp.

"I think in general, everyone has been great," he said. "Great attitudes, I think first and foremost. Everyone's been really positive out there on the ice. [I'm] just trying to get to know them because I'm a rookie too. First Development Camp. And they're very welcoming too -- and I mean that from the players too.

"They've been phenomenal as far as their work ethic, and [they're] coachable. And I think that's what everyone's kind of looking for."

