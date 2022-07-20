Skip to main content

Savannah Ghost Pirates Coach Talks New Team

The Vegas Golden Knights' new ECHL team the Savannah Ghost Pirates will have their inaugural season this year.

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights will have a new ECHL affiliate, the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Ghost Pirates coach, Rick Bennett, who was officially announced as the team's head coach back in May, was in attendance at the Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp last week.

Bennett told the media on Friday that he finds it beneficial to be the affiliate of a franchise like Vegas.

"It's a first-class organization," Bennett said. "It's kind of nice for us to see down in Savannah to be here, to model this pattern that they have here because it's really impressive."

Bennett said his team will try to emulate the Golden Knights' systems down in Savannah, but the task at hand is to build a team.

"It's a little bit different because we're just trying to put together a team this summer, so you really don't know too much of what you have," Bennett said. "Just talking to Tim Speltz and Henderson [about] what's going to be coming down and so on and so forth. So we'd like to try to keep that continuity, and again, we just have to see it play out."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The former Union Dutchmen coach said the Savannah community is already thrilled to be welcoming its minor league team.

"I was down there for about a day and a half and I could see the excitement for the announcement," Bennett said. "They were extremely excited to find out it was Vegas and Henderson. ... I think the people want to see the players quite honestly, and that's I think exciting. Just judging by season ticket sales, it's a real positive. I think it's one of the best in the league right now. So I think there are a tremendous amount of positives down there currently."

Bennett was impressed by what he saw from the players in what was his first Development Camp.

"I think in general, everyone has been great," he said. "Great attitudes, I think first and foremost. Everyone's been really positive out there on the ice. [I'm] just trying to get to know them because I'm a rookie too. First Development Camp. And they're very welcoming too -- and I mean that from the players too.

"They've been phenomenal as far as their work ethic, and [they're] coachable. And I think that's what everyone's kind of looking for."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (1)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights

USATSI_17598087_168390101_lowres
News

Savannah Ghost Pirates Coach Talks New Team

By Aidan Championjust now
USATSI_17919696_168390101_lowres
News

Season Review: Nicolas Roy

By Aidan Champion2 hours ago
USATSI_17869012_168390101_lowres
News

Season Review: Ben Hutton

By Aidan Champion4 hours ago
BPP_1978
News

Team Reilly Smith Wins Battle For Vegas

By Aidan ChampionJul 19, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17162688_168390101_lowres
News

Season Review: Brett Howden

By Aidan ChampionJul 19, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17846114_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Pacioretty: 2022 Was 'a Weird Year' For the Golden Knights

By Aidan ChampionJul 19, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Celebration
News

Podcast: VGK Today Episode #1

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.Jul 18, 2022 1:45 PM EDT
USATSI_10445746_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Silver Knights GM Gives Thoughts on Development Camp

By Aidan ChampionJul 18, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
USATSI_16955736_168390101_lowres
News

McCrimmon: Golden Knights Still Have Enough Scoring

By Aidan ChampionJul 18, 2022 10:00 AM EDT