Pacific Division 2021-22 Season Review: Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken did not have the fairytale inaugural season that the Vegas Golden Knights did.

The Kraken finished dead last in the Pacific Division with a 27-49-6 record.

To put it simply, Seattle just did not have the offense needed to compete in a tough division like the Pacific. It averaged 2.60 goals per game, whereas the league average was 3.14, the highest since the 1995-96 season.

The Kraken's 2021-22 season was a disaster from the get-go.

It looked like they might have something going after a 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in their first game of the season, but that was far from the truth.

The team went 1-4-1 in its first six games, and just five games after that, Seattle dropped six games in a row.

From Dec. 6 to Jan. 15, the Kraken went 1-10-2, which included a nine-game losing streak.

February would not be kind to Seattle either, as it went 1-9-2 from Feb. 14 to March 10, which included a seven-game losing streak and a four-game losing streak.

Compared to how their season had gone, the Kraken finished somewhat strong to end on a good note in their inaugural season.

It was far from consistent, but they racked up consecutive wins here and there, including a three-game winning streak in the middle of April, which -- believe it or not -- was their only three-straight win stretch of the entire season.

Seattle did go on a four-game losing streak to follow that high point, but then split the final two contests of its season.

Goaltending was a problem early on for the Kraken. In their first 20 games, they allowed 3.6 goals per contest, including a nine-game stretch in which they gave up a total of 41 goals.

This offseason will be crucial for Seattle.

It has the cap space to make necessary improvements, which should be focused on the forward positions if the team hopes to get its scoring numbers up next season.

Regardless, it may take a few years for Seattle to make its way to the playoffs, but despite a poor first season, the Kraken are not too far behind the rest of the bottom-half teams in the division.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.