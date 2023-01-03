Golden Knights to Face Seattle Kraken in 2024 NHL Winter Classic

The Vegas Golden Knights will join the Winter Classic for the first time when they face the Seattle Kraken in next year's game, the NHL announced ahead of Monday's 2023 Winter Classic.

The contest will take place at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Golden Knights' last outdoor contest was in February, 2021 when they were bested by the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 at the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy was also a participant in that series as coach of the Boston Bruins. He has been a part of one NHL Winter Classic when he and the Bruins took on the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium in 2019.

"I enjoy [outdoor games]," Cassidy told the media ahead of the Golden Knights' game against the Avalanche on Monday. "I think there's great memories. There's a process you have to go through. The preparation part sometimes can be different from what you're used to, obviously. But if you can take that in stride, just go enjoy the moment, stay in the moment, I think they're awesome, personally.

"I did one in Lake Tahoe after the Knights a few years ago. Ours worked out a little better than theirs. The weather was more agreeable in the ice conditions. Beautiful setting, no fans, obviously, with COVID. But did one at Notre Dame I thought was awesome. It was a great day, historic stadium. And now to do it in Seattle, I think it will be -- like I said -- it will be great and great memories. And good for the families. I think they enjoy it as much as anybody. The day before, if you're able to get out and enjoy some of the scenery, and the venue and stuff like that, I think for families with young kids, I think those [are] memories that last forever."

Vegas and Seattle are the league's two most recent expansion teams. The 2024 Winter Classic will be the Krakens' first as well.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.