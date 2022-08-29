Theodore, Pietrangelo Make NHL Network's Top 20 Defensemen List

Despite missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, the Vegas Golden Knights continue to represent in the NHL Network's position rankings.

Two of Vegas' defensemen made the NHL Network's list of Top 20 defensemen that was released Sunday.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo just made the cut, having been ranked No. 19 on the list.

Pietrangelo was one of the team's few consistently healthy players last season, having played in 80 of the team's 82 games. The veteran defenseman put up quality numbers, as he totaled 13 goals and 31 assists for 44 points on the year while also adding 164 blocks and a team-high 93 takeaways.

Pietrangelo also led the team in average ice time with 24:39.

Four spots ahead of the 32-year-old defenseman on the list was his fellow partner on the blue line, Shea Theodore at No. 15.

Theodore scored a career-best 52 points last season, including career highs in goals (14) and assists (38). He also registered 97 blocks and 60 takeaways. The block total was also a career high.

The defenseman was just behind Pietrangelo in average ice time with 23:08. He also notched five game-winning goals and three overtime goals.

Theodore was also a constant for the Golden Knights over the course of the season, having played in 78 contests.

The following is the NHL Network's complete Top 20 defensemen rankings:

20. Brent Burns, Carolina Hurricanes

19. Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights

18. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

17. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

16. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

14. Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs

13. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

12. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

11. Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings

10. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

9. John Carlson, Washington Capitals

8. Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

7. Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

6. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

5. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

4. Adam Fox, New York Rangers

3. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

2. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

1. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel was recently listed among the NHL Network's Top 20 centers, while forward Mark Stone was listed among the network's list of Top 20 wingers.

