Shea Theodore on First Practice of Training Camp

The Day 1 jitters of camp are now out of the way.

The Vegas Golden Knights hosted their first practice of training camp on Thursday, a first introduction of new systems under coach Bruce Cassidy.

One of the main changes will be the team's defensive scheme, a concept that Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore has been quick to embrace.

"It's good. Sometimes a change is good," Theodore told the media after Thursday's practice. "I think it's going to force us to talk a little bit more. We're going to have to in the D-Zone and I think that will be good in the long run."

He added, "It's definitely different. They want us kind of [in] more contain mode, but I think again, overall, if we're talking in the D-Zone, it will help a lot of guys out."

As expected, Theodore said Day 1 was practiced with "high intensity."

"I think that's good," he said. "I think anytime you have that long of a summer, it's good to jump right back into it with a nice, hard skate, learning a lot of things in video as well."

The structure for training camp practices includes three separate times for an A, B, and C team, a format Theodore is still getting used to.

"[It is] very weird," Theodore said. "A lot of us kind of sitting around all day waiting for it. ... You want to kind of get after it and then all of a sudden you're waiting all day, checking your phone, making sure you're not late for a meeting. It was a long wait for the skate, but I thought we did a good job."

Ultimately, Theodore felt there was a "good energy" amongst the team throughout the first day.

"I think we got a great group," Theodore said. "Had some new coaches, different voices to talk to I think is good. And I think I like the way we are so far through Day 1.

Day 2 of practice begins Friday morning. Team B takes the ice first at 9 a.m., followed by Team C at 11:30 a.m., and Team A at 2 p.m.

