Season Review: Shea Theodore

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore posted career-highs in goals, assists, and points this past season.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore had a solid seventh NHL season in 2021. 

The 26-year-old played in 78 contests, the second-most in his career. He notched career-highs in goals, assists, and points, with 14, 38, and 52, respectively.

Theodore's play was vital for the Golden Knights at times, as the veteran defenseman scored five game-winning goals for the team, the most in his career.

His first two seasons as a member of the Anaheim Ducks were somewhat alarming, considering the then up-and-comer had only registered 17 points. Theodore immediately thrived when Anaheim traded him to Vegas, as the defenseman was just four points shy of doubling his point-total with the Ducks in just his first season as a Golden Knight.

The following season, he played in 79 games, establishing himself as a constant piece on Vegas' blue line.

While Theodore placed sixth in the James Norris Memorial Trophy voting in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, an argument could still be made this past season was his best yet.

He played his role as a defenseman as great as he's ever played it, having totaled a career-high 97 blocks and 37 hits, along with 60 takeaways. 

Theodore is making a name for himself as perhaps the Golden Knights' best defenseman. 

Though he will be entering his eight season as a pro in 2022, Theodore is still one of the youngest assets in Vegas' defensive lineup.

He still has three years remaining on his contract, enough time to build off of last year and potentially take his game to an even higher level.

For now, though, Theodore has done as much as the organization could ask of him following what was a career season. He continues to be a reliable option for Vegas, serving as a scoring threat while also improving on his defense.

One department Theodore could work on to become a more positive influence while on the ice is limiting his takeaways. While it's nothing too concerning, he did have the second-most takeaways of his career with 58. 

It will be quite interesting to see if the defenseman has it in him to have even better numbers next season.

Season Review: Shea Theodore

