Golden Knights Shift Focus to Arizona After Consecutive Losses

After losing two-straight games for the first time this season, the Vegas Golden Knights will need to have an urgency unlike any they have had yet this year when they take on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

The game will be the final contest of a three-game homestand, making it all the more critical that Vegas leaves T-Mobile Arena with another tally in the win column and momentum heading on the road.

"Our urgency should be higher simply because now, we haven't put any points on the board the last two games," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to the media Wednesday. "So good teams don't let those things fester. We addressed some of those things in practice today. I thought it was a good, energetic practice. Some of the areas we need to get better on hopefully translates tomorrow. So I'm less concerned about Arizona -- I don't mean that disrespectfully -- but we got to get our house in order first."

Vegas past two losses followed a nine-game win streak that included a sweep of a five-game road trip.

"I think you take a focus on -- when you take a look at the second period against St. Louis, the third period last night, I think even on the trip, we got away with a little bit, and it's kind of coming back to bite us," said Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez. "So I think we had a good practice today. You're not going to win them all. This is going to happen, but you got to nip this thing in the butt right away. And we got a big game tomorrow and an opportunity to right the ship a little bit here, and I'm confident the guys will do it."

Cassidy believes this team still needs to improve on its consistency if it hopes to continue to have success this season.

"We're still striving for 60 minutes," Cassidy said. "I think the last two games, we've had pockets of really good hockey and then some tough stretches. St. Louis was obviously the second period. ... I thought we'd played well enough the first two periods [against San Jose]. We were up a goal, but I don't want to say [we got] comfortable, but we were playing fine, we were in a good spot. And then we kind of just got away from our game. And then special teams get flipped at the end. We don't execute, they do."

