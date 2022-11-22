Golden Knights Show What They're Made of With Third-Period Comeback

The Vegas Golden Knights deleted a two-goal deficit to defeat the Vancouver Canucks, 5-4, on Monday night.

Following his team's 5-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks a week ago, Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said good teams don't give up third-period leads.

It looked as though the Golden Knights were on their way to doing so yet again as they allowed three unanswered goals in the third period of Monday night's matchup with the Vancouver Canucks.

But Vegas would flip the script, demonstrating what great teams do by overcoming a two-goal deficit to defeat Vancouver, 5-4.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was the star of the night once again, as the veteran scored three points in the victory, including the game-winning goal.

Vegas out shot the Canucks 38 to 29, with Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson making 25 saves on the night.

The scoring action in Monday's contest didn't come until the second half of the second period, as the teams scored three goals combined in less than 5 minutes.

Vancouver nearly got the ball rolling in the first period when Canucks forward Curtis Lazar found the back of the net with just under 7 minutes remaining in the period.

The goal would be waved off, however, after a challenge from Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy resulted in an offside ruling that had occurred prior to the goal.

The game would stay tied heading into the first intermission.

The scoring drought for both teams continued through the first half of the middle period.

With just over 8 minutes to go in the period, Vancouver was able to redeem its nullified goal when Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko scored to give his team the 1-0 advantage.

A little more than 3 minutes later, Golden Knights captain Mark Stone would answer with a goal that he had deflected in off a shot by forward Jack Eichel.

Not even a minute after, a shot from Eichel would be deflected into the net once again, this time by Golden Knights forward William Carrier.

Vegas would lead 2-1 heading into the second intermission.

The Golden Knights gave up their advantage less than 2 minutes into the period when Canucks captain Bo Horvat scored to even the contest at two goals apiece.

A little under 4 minutes later, Vancouver defenseman Luke Schenn found the net to give his team a one-goal lead.

It looked as if the Golden Knights were falling apart all at once when less than a minute later, Canucks forward Elias Pettersson scored to give Vancouver a two-goal advantage with over half a period still to play.

But that was enough time for Vegas to display its best hockey of the night.

Less than a minute following Pettersson's goal, Carrier would score his second of the evening, bringing the Golden Knights back to within just a goal.

The outing was Carrier's first-ever mutli-goal NHL game.

Just over 2 minutes later, Vegas would tie the game with a goal from forward Reilly Smith. And just like that, it was back to anyone's game.

Later in the period, a thrilling go-ahead goal from Stone would be reviewed and waved due to the disruption of a camera lens on the ice that the officials declared should have led to a blown whistle.

The game would remain tied, 4-4, with just over half a period to play.

Just as Vancouver had done earlier in the contest, Vegas would redeem its cancelled goal with a game-winning goal from Pietrangelo with a little under 6 minutes remaining in the game.

The Golden Knights hung on to complete the comeback and come away from their Canadian road trip with three points.

Vegas will return home to face the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.