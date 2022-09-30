Skip to main content

Golden Knights Sign Joe Fleming to Three-Year Contract

The Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Joe Fleming to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenseman Joe Fleming to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Thursday.

Fleming played 60 games for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders last season, having scored two goals and 14 assists for 16 points.

He led the United States Hockey League (USHL) in penalty minutes with 202.

Prior to his year in the USHL, Fleming played six games for the North Suburban Wings Under-18 Triple A team in 2020-21, scoring two goals. He also played nine games for the Northern Cyclones of the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) that season.

Fleming, a Wellesley, Massachusetts native, played for the Boston Jr. Eagles U-15 Triple A team before joining the NCDC.

He will spent the 2022-23 season with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). It is expected to be Fleming's final year in juniors before going pro.

Fleming had attended the Golden Knights 2022 Development Camp back in July. 

The prospect was also a member of the VGK 2022 Rookie Camp Roster.

