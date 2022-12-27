Vegas Signs Second-Round Pick Matyas Sapovaliv to Three-Year Contract

The Vegas Golden Knights signed 2022 third-round pick Matyas Sapovaliv to a three-year contract on Monday.

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed their 2022 second-round pick Matyas Sapovaliv to a three-year entry-level contract, the club confirmed Monday.

Sapovaliv, an 18-year-old forward out of Czechia, is a member of the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL. So far this season, he's registered 30 points (11 goals and 19 assists) in 30 games.

The forward is currently playing for Team Czechia in the IIHF World Junior Championships, which kicked off Monday. Czechia won its first contest over Team Canada 5-2.

Sapovaliv helped lead Czechia to the bronze game in the 2022 World Junior Championships back in August, having scored a goal in the team's 4-2 upset over Team USA in the quarterfinals.

The prospect attended the Golden Knights' rookie camp and training camp back in September on October.

As a member of the Saginaw Spirit last season, Sapovaliv recorded 52 points (18 goals and 34 assists) in 68 games played. His rookie campaign earned him a spot as a finalist for the OHL's All-Rookie Team.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.