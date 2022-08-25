Skip to main content

Golden Knights Sign Phil Kessel to One-Year Contract

The Vegas Golden Knights signed forward Phil Kessel to a one-year contract.

The Vegas Golden Knights signed forward Phil Kessel to a one-year contract worth an AAV of $1.5 million, the club announced Wednesday.

Kessel currently holds the NHL's longest active streak of consecutive games played at 982. He is seven games away from tying the all-time record held by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle.

The 34-year-old veteran scored eight goals and 44 assists for a total of 52 points after playing in all 82 contests for the Arizona Coyotes last season.

He has played for four teams throughout his 16-year NHL career. 

Kessel won two Stanley Cup titles as part of the Pittsburgh Penguins' back-to-back championship teams in 2016 and 2017.

The Madison, Wisconsin native was drafted fifth overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2006 NHL Draft. As a rookie that 2006-07 season, Kessel won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy as the league's leader in displaying qualities of perseverance and sportsmanship.

He played in Boston for three seasons before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

In the 2015 offseason, Kessel was part of a blockbuster trade that sent him, Tyler Biggs, Tim Erixon and a conditional second-round pick to the Penguins in exchange for Kasperi Kapanen, Scott Harrington, Nick Spaling, and conditional first- and third-round picks.

Kessel made his most recent stop with the Arizona Coyotes after being traded to the franchise in 2019.

The veteran is just a goal shy of becoming the 13th American-born player to reach 400 NHL goals.

In total, Kessel has registered 399 goals and 557 assists for 956 points in his 1,204 games played.

