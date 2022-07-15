Golden Knights Sign Two Additions to One-Year Contracts

The Vegas Golden Knights signed forwards Sakari Manninen and Spencer Foo to one-year contracts, the team announced Thursday.

Manninen, a 30-year-old right wing from Finland, has spent the past four seasons in the KHL. He played for Jokerit in the 2018-19 season before a three-year stint with Salavat Yulaev Ufa.

Manninen led the team in scoring with 19 goals in his 38 games played in the 2021 season, which included six game-winning goals that tied the second-most in the league.

He had the same goal-total the season prior while also adding 33 assists for a total of 52 points in 55 games played.

Manninen was part of Finland's historic run to winning its first-ever gold medal in this year's Winter Olympics. The forward led all Olympians in scored goals with a total of seven.

Most recently, Manninen also won gold with Finland in the IIHF World Championship, having scored the game-winning goal to defeat Canada in the final game.

Foo, a 28-year old right wing, also comes off of multiple years in the KHL. He played for three seasons with Kunlun Red Star in a total of 154 games.

The Alberta, Canada native led the team in points (33) last season, including 14 goals and 19 assists.

In total, Foo tallied 31 goals and 45 assists for a total of 76 points during his time with the team.

The forward's arrival in Vegas will not be his first time as part of an NHL franchise. Foo played four games with the Calgary Flames in the 2017-18 season, having scored two goals.

That same season, he played 62 games for the Stockton Heat of the AHL, scoring 20 goals and 19 assists for 39 points.

Foo played for one more season with Stockton, appearing in 67 contests and posting 17 goals and 21 assists for 38 points.

Prior to signing with the Flames as an undrafted college free agent, he played three seasons at Union College, where he scored 62 points in his final year with the program.

Each of the forwards' one-year contracts will be worth an average annual value of $750,000.

