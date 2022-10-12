Vegas Golden Knights Speak Ahead of Season Opener

The Vegas Golden Knights begin their 2022-23 season in Los Angeles, where they will take on their division opponent, the Kings.

The Vegas Golden Knights are just about an hour and a half away from beginning their 2022-23 season.

Tuesday's road matchup against the Los Angeles Kings will kick off a new chapter for the Golden Knights, one where they are faced with having to rebound after missing the postseason for the first time ever.

After a successful 4-2-1 preseason, Vegas fans can only hope the momentum carries into the regular season.

"Everyone's looking forward to the real deal," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media prior to the game. "You never know until the puck drops where your team is at. I thought we gradually got better in camp, got our players enough games -- I hope -- that they're sharp. I think there's always a bit of excitement early on. The message to the guys is just 'play your game.' Take it one shift at a time. We don't want to force it early on, so that's something we want to make sure [of]. So opening on the road in that respect is sometimes better."

Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter was confirmed to be on this year's roster and will be in the lineup for Tuesday's contest.

"It's been exciting," Cotter said. "Kind of a lot of thoughts go into it. They didn't really tell us, so it's good to kind of finally know. But it's exciting. Hard work pays off. Now it's kind of a new stepping stone to kind of climb the final ladder."

Cotter said he was not going to take a preseason nap, given the jitters of playing in an NHL season opener for the first time in his career.

"There's been little stepping stones along the way, I think this is just another one," Cotter said. "Obviously this is not my end goal or anyone else's end goal. So got to continue to have success and make sure I find a way to stay in the lineup."

The opener begins at 7 p.m. PST at Crypto.com Arena. It will be televised on ESPN.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.