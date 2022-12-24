Golden Knights' First Line Shines in 5-4 SO Win over St. Louis

Vegas Golden Knights forwards Chandler Stephenson, Michael Amadio and Mark Stone combined for nine points in Friday's win.

The Vegas Golden Knights did everything they could to prevent their home crowd from going home from a loss heading into the holiday weekend on Friday night.

A thrilling back-and-forth contest against the St. Louis Blues eventually ended in Vegas' favor, as who else but captain Mark Stone scored the game-winning goal in four-round shootout to split the club's homestand and put it back above .500 at T-Mobile Arena.

Stone and his line were remarkable in the victory, as forwards Chandler Stephenson and Michael Amadio finished the contest with four and three points, respectively.

The Golden Knights were first to jump out to the 1-0 lead when defenseman Alex Pietrangelo found the back of the net just over a minute after Vegas had failed to execute on its first power play of the game.

Late in the period, the Golden Knights would kill off a St. Louis power play.

Their lead held at 1-0 at the first intermission.

Not even a minute into the second period, the Blues tied the contest with a goal from forward Pavel Buchnevich.

It didn't take long for Vegas to respond, though, as Stone scored off a rebound to retake the one-goal lead for the Golden Knights. He was assisted by each of his fellow linemates.

Less than a minute later, Vegas was hit with a hooking penalty against Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel, giving St. Louis its second power play of the evening.

This time around, it capitalized, as Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko sent one between the pipes to even the game at 2-2 with a bit under 14 minutes left in the second.

Momentum stayed St. Louis' side, as just 3 minutes later, Blues defenseman Justin Faulk scored to give the visitors their first lead of the night.

That 3-2 lead remained until the final minute and a half of the period when Amadio found the back of the net on assists from Stone and Stephenson.

The game was all even at three goals apiece going into the third period.

The Golden Knights were able to kill a penalty early on in the period, but in the first minute of the second half of the period, the Blues took back the lead with a goal from forward Noel Acciari, who tipped it in to earn the club its fourth goal of the night.

Time was slowly beginning to run out, and it began to look as if Vegas was nearing what would be another loss at home as the team still found itself behind with just 3 minutes remaining.

But with a bit over 2 and a half minutes to go, Vegas would catch a break when Blues forward Brandon Saad went to the box for hooking.

Less than halfway through the power play, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy made the move to pull goaltender Logan Thompson, giving Vegas a six-on-four advantage.

That was all it needed, as Stephenson scored to even the game at 4-4 with a bit under a minute and a half to go in regulation.

The teams held one another scoreless to finish out the period, sending the game to overtime.

Not even overtime would be enough to end this intense battle, though, and the two clubs went on to compete in a game-deciding shootout.

St. Louis forward Robert Thomas was up first, but a failed attempt left it up to Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy to give his team the advantage.

His shot was saved.

In Round 2, the Blues executed, taking the advantage with a goal from Tarasenko. Vegas forward Reilly Smith had the opportunity to answer, but his shot was saved, giving St. Louis forward Brayden Schenn the chance to win it with a goal.

Schenn missed wide, and fate would be left in the hands of Stephenson to keep the Golden Knights alive.

He seized the moment, sending it through to extend the shootout to a fourth round.

It would all come down to a clash of the captains, starting with Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly.

O'Reilly's shot was saved by Thompson, leaving it all up to Stone to finish the game.

The Golden Knights' captain answered, capturing Vegas' 10th home victory of the season.

