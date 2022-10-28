Stephenson Transitions to Playing With Eichel, Stone on First Line

The Vegas Golden Knights have a new first line of Jack Eichel, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy made changes to his lineup the past couple of games.

The modifications have started with the first line.

A line that used to consist of forwards Jack Eichel, Phil Kessel and Reilly Smith has recently been made up of Eichel, Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson.

Stephenson gave insight into what it's like to play with his linemate, Eichel, when he spoke to the media Thursday.

"He can hold on to the puck for so long, create ice for you and just kind of wait for you to get into a spot and then give it to you," Stephenson said. "Yeah, I mean it was, with him too, seemed to find that click right away, which is good. It's always a positive when you can do that with somebody."

Stephenson praised Eichel's ability to handle pressure from the opponent.

"His speed, his explosiveness, his strength, it's just kind of everything that a hockey player is kind of built to be is what he is," Stephenson said. "So that's a good way to put it. If he has three guys, [he may need support], but two guys, he's still probably coming out."

Cassidy discussed how Stephenson's presence on the first line helps his line defensively when the head coach addressed media members following Monday night's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"The fact that it makes us stronger defensively [with him] up there, I'll tell you how it would: is because he can take draws on his strong side," Cassidy said. "So in our zone, I can put Eichel's line out against anybody, and they got a centerman on his strong side on either dot. His ability to -- sometimes good defensive lines are good defensively because they're a threat offensively, too. And that's the other part of it, right? He's a threat to get going, so he puts their D on their heels so now, you're playing against a forward line, not necessarily many active D."

