Golden Knights Suffer Worst Loss of the Season, Fall to Vancouver 5-1

The Vegas Golden Knights were defeated 5-1 by the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

A night after the Vegas Golden Knights allowed what was perhaps their worst defensive outing of the season in their 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken, the club somehow managed to display one that was even worse.

Vegas fell 5-1 to the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, almost a week after it overcame the same club 5-4 in Vancouver.

The Golden Knights allowed the Canucks to score their first three goals of the contest on power-play opportunities, while they themselves were held scoreless until around the final 3 minutes of the contest.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson made 31 saves in the losing effort.

Vancouver's first goal came a bit over the halfway point of the first period when forward Brock Boeser scored on a power play that had been a result of a tripping penalty against Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy.

Late in the period, another penalty from Roy would lead to a Vancouver goal, this time coming from forward J.T. Miller.

The Canucks would take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

A bit over a minute and a half into the second half of the second period, Vancouver found itself successful on the power play yet again when forward Elias Pettersson found the net to give the Canucks a 3-0 advantage.

Before the Golden Knights could even get much time to try and respond, Vancouver struck again less than a minute later on a goal from forward Andrei Kuzmenko.

As if that four-goal mountain of a deficit wouldn't be enough to have to overcome going into the third period, the Canucks got one last say in the second with a goal from captain Bo Horvat with just a second remaining.

The Golden Knights were able to hold Vancouver scoreless in the third, but the task was mainly to get its own offense going.

As time winded down, it looked as if the Golden Knights were about to take their first shut out of the season until forward Jonathan Marchessault scored with 3:17 left in the contest.

After now dropping consecutive games at home, the road ahead will not get any easier for Vegas as the club heads out on a four-game road trip beginning Monday with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

