Golden Knights Take First OT Loss of Season in Battle With Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights fell 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers in overtime on Saturday night.

If nothing else, the Vegas Golden Knights had fight in their 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

The team responded to every goal Edmonton scored, but ultimately, it wouldn't be enough as the Oilers' home crowd helped fuel a game-winning goal by the league's reigning MVP Connor McDavid.

Vegas outshot Edmonton 34 to 23, with Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill making 19 saves in the loss.

The Oilers got on the board early with a goal from forward Warren Foegele not even 2 minutes into the contest.

Vegas would have two power-play chances to tie the game in the first, but failed to convert.

With a little over 3 minutes remaining in the period, a deflected goal from Golden Knights Keegan Kolesar would tie the game at a goal apiece.

The contest remained even heading into the first intermission.

Just over 4 minutes into the second period, Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was hooked on a breakaway, allowing him an opportunity to take the lead with a penalty shot. The veteran forward executed, scoring the first penalty shot of his career to put Vegas up, 2-1.

Roughly half a minute into the second half of the period, Edmonton tied the game with a goal from its alternate captain, Leon Draisaitl.

Late in the period, Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez would be penalized for holding, giving Edmonton a power-play opportunity that would extend into the third period.

Just when it seemed Vegas was about to get its third-straight penalty kill to start the third, Oilers Zach Hyman sent one between the pipes in the dying seconds of the power play to give Edmonton the 3-2 advantage.

Edmonton held its lead for over 11 and a half minutes before Stone struck again for the Golden Knights, tying the game at 3-3 with just under 8 and a half minutes remaining in regulation.

That goal would be enough to force overtime.

Unfortunately for Vegas, its perfect record in overtime this season came to an end, as McDavid found the net a little over a minute into the period to secure the Edmonton victory.

The Golden Knights will look to bounce back in the second game of their Canadian road trip when they head to Vancouver to take on the Canucks on Monday night.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

