Golden Knights Take Their First Game of Rookie Tournament, 3-2

The Vegas Golden Knights got their first taste of a competitive hockey game since April, as their rookie camp team faced the Arizona Coyotes' rookie camp team at Sharks Ice San Jose on Friday.

Vegas was triumphant, edging the Coyotes by a score of 3-2 in what was the first game of its participation in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament.

Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson got the ball rolling with a power-play goal a little over the 13-minute mark in the first period.

Brisson, a 20-year-old forward from the University of Michigan, was drafted by Vegas with the 29th-overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft. He scored 42 points in 38 games for the Wolverines last season.

"You got four other really good players that can move the puck, so anytime you get a chance to get on the ice, on the unit with those guys, it's pretty fun," Brisson said after the game, via the Golden Knights Twitter account. "And it felt like the key to our power play today was just getting pucks back. I felt like we were getting the retrievals back, so I was able to open up lanes and get shots off. But it was just all about hard work today."

Not even two minutes into the second period, Arizona responded with a goal from forward Nathan Smith, tying the contest at a goal apiece.

Smith made his NHL debut for the Coyotes last season, having scored two goals and two assists in 10 games with the club.

Later in the second, the Golden Knights were unable to capitalize on the power play, but the missed opportunity would be pardoned by a goal by Vegas prospect Jordan Gustafson to give his team a 2-1 lead with just under 9 minutes to go in the period.

Gustafson, an 18-year-old forward of the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds was selected by the Golden Knights in the third round of this year's NHL Draft.

That lead would not be held for long, though, as the Coyotes answered with another goal from Smith within that same minute.

Brisson would get the final say on the scoreboard as the forward scored his second goal of the contest with 11:20 remaining in the game.

The Golden Knights ultimately won the matchup, 3-2.

Vegas' next game of this tournament will be Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings at 2 p.m. PST.

