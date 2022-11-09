Tandem of Smith, Karlsson Has Been Crucial Throughout Win Streak

Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith has been playing some of the best hockey he's ever played over the team's last few wins.

He now has scored a goal in three-straight games, including two in the last couple.

Much of the success can be credited to the play-making of his linemate William Karlsson, who has constantly been finding his fellow Misfit on breakaways.

"They've been outstanding," Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson said after Vegas' 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. "I think all year, I think our whole forward group in general, we've had four lines buzzing. But they're two tremendous hockey players, and I think they showed it out there in overtime for sure."

The latest connection between the two was a two-on-one break that led to a short-handed goal from Smith to tie Tuesday's game and ultimately force overtime.

"It seemed like we were getting a lot of good chances," Smith said. "Maybe the volume wasn't there, but I think all night, we probably had five or six breakaways and were kind of just looking for holes. [On] the power play ... Karly was able to do a great job jumping into the play, beat his guy, and [I was] fortunate to get that one off and tie the game. It makes a huge difference when you can swing that on a penalty kill."

Smith would go on to score the game-winning goal in overtime, his fifth goal in just three games and seventh overall on the season.

"He's been good, right?" said Smith's longtime teammate William Carrier. "Him and Karly have been unbelievable. Some of the ones on the PK are really tough to read, and [they have been] making big plays for us since Day 1 here with the team."

Smith, Karlsson and the rest of the Golden Knights will be back on Thursday to finish off their five-game road trip with a showdown against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

