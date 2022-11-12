Skip to main content

Vegas' Team Chemistry Has Been Strong to Start the Season

The Vegas Golden Knights are on a terrific 13-2 run to start the season, and much of it is due to the chemistry in the locker room.

It's no secret that the best teams have great chemistry.

Despite losses and additions to the locker room over the offseason, the chemistry for the Vegas Golden Knights is as good as the team could ask for through the first 15 games of the season.

"It's easy to be positive when you're 13-2 I guess," Golden Knights captain Mark Stone told the media on Saturday. "But I think from Day 1 of training camp, it's been a pretty similar vibe to what it is now. So trying not to let the highs get too high, lows get too low. Obviously, we haven't had too many lows yet, but we've tried not to feel like we've won anything yet because we haven't really won anything. So we've [been] playing good hockey, so just try to keep that rolling."

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore feels a lot of the chemistry can be credited to the veteran leadership in the locker room.

"I think the pieces that we added over the summer -- I think Phil [Kessel] especially, I think he's the glue, seems to be the glue for a lot of it," Theodore said. "And I think we're just close. We had some tough buildings to play in on the road, and we got the job done, and especially getting that last one for Jack [Eichel], that was a big win for us and one we really wanted to come together for."

The Golden Knights will look to improve on their best start in franchise history on Saturday when they host the St. Louis Blues.

