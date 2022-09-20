Golden Knights Third-Round Pick Gustafson on First Rookie Camp

Monday was the conclusion of a solid week of development for the Vegas Golden Knights' prospects.

For Golden Knights 2022 third-round pick forward Jordan Gustafson, rookie camp proved to be a week of improvement for his game.

"I feel like every game, I got a little bit better," Gustafson said after Vegas' rookie tournament game on Monday, via the Golden Knights Twitter account. "I feel like our team got better, too. We got used to the pace and used to playing with each other. ... It was a lot of fun to be here, meet new people, meet the coaching staff, and just kind of get my feet wet here."

While there were naturally nerves to deal with at the beginning of camp, Gustafson said he found his rhythm as the week progressed.

"I think that at the start there, there's definitely some butterflies, but I think just as the week went on, you start to get more comfortable on the ice and just with your teammates," Gustafson said. "You start to open up, and I feel like I definitely, as the weekend went on, my nerves kind of went away, and I just went out and played hockey, and that's when I played my best."

Now, Gustafson will prepare for what will be his third season with the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds.

"This offseason was a little bit weird for me," he said. "I was out for a little bit because of the appendicitis, but I didn't really have a whole lot of time to train, so I just kind of spent time at home and just kind of did what I could. But it definitely makes you appreciate coming back to hockey more. It's a lot of fun being out here, and I definitely sometimes take it for granted.

"You never really know when you're going to be out to an injury or something like that, but definitely nice to come here before our season starts to kind of get my speed up, get my wind up, get every part of my game going before our season starts."

Vegas' first practice of training camp is set for Thursday.

