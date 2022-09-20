Skip to main content

Golden Knights Third-Round Pick Gustafson on First Rookie Camp

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jordan Gustafson wrapped up what was his first rookie camp on Monday.

Monday was the conclusion of a solid week of development for the Vegas Golden Knights' prospects.

For Golden Knights 2022 third-round pick forward Jordan Gustafson, rookie camp proved to be a week of improvement for his game.

"I feel like every game, I got a little bit better," Gustafson said after Vegas' rookie tournament game on Monday, via the Golden Knights Twitter account. "I feel like our team got better, too. We got used to the pace and used to playing with each other. ... It was a lot of fun to be here, meet new people, meet the coaching staff, and just kind of get my feet wet here."

While there were naturally nerves to deal with at the beginning of camp, Gustafson said he found his rhythm as the week progressed.

"I think that at the start there, there's definitely some butterflies, but I think just as the week went on, you start to get more comfortable on the ice and just with your teammates," Gustafson said. "You start to open up, and I feel like I definitely, as the weekend went on, my nerves kind of went away, and I just went out and played hockey, and that's when I played my best."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, Gustafson will prepare for what will be his third season with the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds.

"This offseason was a little bit weird for me," he said. "I was out for a little bit because of the appendicitis, but I didn't really have a whole lot of time to train, so I just kind of spent time at home and just kind of did what I could. But it definitely makes you appreciate coming back to hockey more. It's a lot of fun being out here, and I definitely sometimes take it for granted. 

"You never really know when you're going to be out to an injury or something like that, but definitely nice to come here before our season starts to kind of get my speed up, get my wind up, get every part of my game going before our season starts."

Vegas' first practice of training camp is set for Thursday.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (1)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights

USATSI_10445746_168390101_lowres (5)
News

Golden Knights Third-Round Pick Gustafson on First Rookie Camp

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres (6)
News

Golden Knights Director of Player Development Content With Rookie Camp

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_18158431_168390101_lowres
News

Stone Expected to Practice on Day 1 of Golden Knights Training Camp

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_10475947_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Golden Knights End 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament With 4-3 Loss

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_2126231_168390101_lowres
News

Coach Jamie Heward on Game 2 of Rookie Tournament

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres (6)
News

Jesper Vikman Remained Collected in OT of Rookie Tournament Game

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres (6)
News

Mason Primeau Has Taken on a Leadership Role in Rookie Camp

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_10475947_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Golden Knights Blow 4-2 Lead, Lose in Shootout in Rookie Tournament

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_14086494_168390101_lowres
News

Silver Knights Assistant Coach Joel Ward on Game 1 of Rookie Camp

By Aidan Champion