Thompson Makes Strong Statement in Midst of Goaltender Competition

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson is in the mix of a critical goalie competition this training camp.

The young goalie is entering his second full season with the club, one that could very well be his first campaign as the team's No. 1 option.

Thompson made a solid case for himself Wednesday night, having limited the Colorado Avalanche to just one goal out of 26 shots on goal in Vegas 7-1 victory.

He was the first Golden Knight goaltender to play a whole game so far this preseason.

"Through 40, I felt really good," Thompson told the media after the game. "I was seeing pucks and controlling them, and then a little bit of a mental error there in the third, but overall, I'm happy with how the game went."

Thompson said he feels is he already prepared for regular season play.

"I'm good if we were to start tomorrow or I can play two more games and I'm ready to go," Thompson said. "It's just the reps I got, I'm feeling good about myself and I'm confident."

The Golden Knights' win was their first of the preseason, an accomplishment that the home fans were treated to witnessing.

"I love it here," Thompson said. "I think we build off of fans. I know I for sure do, and their support means everything. So I think for the young guys to get a feel for it too, it's great. And yeah, we love being at home."

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy is confident in Thompson's ability to make the necessary adjustments that will be asked of him going forward.

"He was good," Cassidy said. "Didn't have a lot to do the first couple periods. We did a good job in front of him. In the third period, there was a little more for him to do. One of the things that will be a little bit different will be fighting through and finding pucks through traffic because our D are going to be playing a little closer than that; we're a little more layered system. There's going to be more bodies in front of him than he's typically used to. But I think LT's a very competitive guy, so I think he'll be fine there."

